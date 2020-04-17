New Jersey-based Triton Solar, not known to us before, today announced an all-new all-electric eight seat SUV - Triton Model H - with exceptional specs.

Triton says that the Model H will be equipped with a massive 200 kWh battery to get over 700 miles (1,126 km) of range on a single charge! Well, the range might be really long but we are not so sure if a 200 kWh would be enough to go 700 miles in such a huge vehicle.

On the powertrain side - there will be four electric motors, one per wheel, for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 1,500 hp (1.1 MW). According to Triton, it should be enough for 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

The company says that this is the SUV "to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort". The towing capacity will be 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg).

The promise made today is so good that some might wonder whether it's too good to be true.

"The project has been ongoing for the last 18 months, and the CEO of Triton Solar, Himanshu Patel, recently mentioned the same in a press release two months back. Things have been serious in the last 12 months since the official beginning of the project within the Triton Solar team, along with the announcement of multiple international partnerships for the same."

Triton Solar (with its TritonEV subsidiary) announced that it's accepting pre-orders with $5,000 deposits, although the first 100 first Founder's Edition requires a further $135,000 within five working days.

"First 100 pre-order customers will be delivered the Founder's Edition version along with unique additions to the standard specifications which shall never be manufactured again. First 100 pre order customers are required to make an initial $5,000 credit card payment, plus a $135,000 wire transfer payment due in 5 business working days. Reservations are not final until the wire transfer payment is received. Details for the wire transfer will be shared over the email post the initial credit card payment." "Triton Model H is now open for pre-orders on our website www.tritonev.co. The first 100 pre-order customers will be delivered the Founder's Edition, which shall have unique surprise features added on top of the standard features. In the life span of Triton Model H, only 100 Founder's Edition versions will be made. The booking will completely be on a first-come-first-serve basis."

Since there is no info about the launch date, production site and the website does not look too encouraging, to be honest, it might be just a marketing test.

The website says that the in-house battery is better than anything else, which makes us skeptical until we see some proof:

"Triton Solar battereis which are half the size &half the weight compared to all available battereis across the globe."

Triton Model H specs (projected):