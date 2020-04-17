700 miles! That's more than 1,100 km! And it's an 8-seater with with a towing capacity of 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg).
New Jersey-based Triton Solar, not known to us before, today announced an all-new all-electric eight seat SUV - Triton Model H - with exceptional specs.
Triton says that the Model H will be equipped with a massive 200 kWh battery to get over 700 miles (1,126 km) of range on a single charge! Well, the range might be really long but we are not so sure if a 200 kWh would be enough to go 700 miles in such a huge vehicle.
On the powertrain side - there will be four electric motors, one per wheel, for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 1,500 hp (1.1 MW). According to Triton, it should be enough for 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
The company says that this is the SUV "to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort". The towing capacity will be 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg).
The promise made today is so good that some might wonder whether it's too good to be true.
"The project has been ongoing for the last 18 months, and the CEO of Triton Solar, Himanshu Patel, recently mentioned the same in a press release two months back. Things have been serious in the last 12 months since the official beginning of the project within the Triton Solar team, along with the announcement of multiple international partnerships for the same."
Triton Solar (with its TritonEV subsidiary) announced that it's accepting pre-orders with $5,000 deposits, although the first 100 first Founder's Edition requires a further $135,000 within five working days.
"First 100 pre-order customers will be delivered the Founder's Edition version along with unique additions to the standard specifications which shall never be manufactured again. First 100 pre order customers are required to make an initial $5,000 credit card payment, plus a $135,000 wire transfer payment due in 5 business working days. Reservations are not final until the wire transfer payment is received. Details for the wire transfer will be shared over the email post the initial credit card payment."
"Triton Model H is now open for pre-orders on our website www.tritonev.co. The first 100 pre-order customers will be delivered the Founder's Edition, which shall have unique surprise features added on top of the standard features. In the life span of Triton Model H, only 100 Founder's Edition versions will be made. The booking will completely be on a first-come-first-serve basis."
Since there is no info about the launch date, production site and the website does not look too encouraging, to be honest, it might be just a marketing test.
The website says that the in-house battery is better than anything else, which makes us skeptical until we see some proof:
"Triton Solar battereis which are half the size &half the weight compared to all available battereis across the globe."
Triton Model H specs (projected):
- up to 700+ miles (1,126 km) of range
- 200 kWh battery pack
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.9 seconds
- all-wheel drive (four electric motors - one per wheel)
- system output of 1500 hp
- eight seats and 200 cubic feet of luggage space
- towing capacity of 15,400 lbs (6,985 kg)
- warranty 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first (starting from your delivery date)
- wheelbase of 130 in (3.3 m)
CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Solar, a New Jersey-based technology company, is launching its first EV SUV – Triton Model H, an electric SUV – today across the globe.
Triton Model H is a premium electric SUV designed to comfortably accommodate eight people, along with 200 cubic feet of luggage space. It comes standard with a 200 kWh Triton Solar battery pack, which is a proprietary technology of Triton Solar. The Triton Model H will have a single-charge range of up to 700 miles+.
The biggest question that is being answered today is, "What does the Triton Model H SUV look like?" Triton promise 1500 hp to the wheels, which allows the SUV to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising the driving comfort. It's a four-wheel-drive quad motor vehicle with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.
