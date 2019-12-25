Rivian just released a video showing its R1T electric pickup performing a spectacular tank turn. The truck literally spins circles in place. Watch this.

Rivian says that both the R1T and R1S SUV are tank-turn capable, but we suggest leaving this stunt to the professionals, as it's likely quite rough on the vehicle and it seems there's a decent chance that an unskilled tank-turners could quickly lose control of the truck/SUV.

We've seen the R1T do a tank turn before, but the video was quickly removed from YouTube. However, we do know that Rivian has trademarked the term "Tank Steer" which makes an appearance in this video. It has also trademarked the similar term "Tank Turn." This is further evidence that turning on a dime (or close to it) will be a feature at least some Rivian vehicles will have.

Since we know Rivian Automotive's vehicles have incredible torque, gobs of power, otherworldly off-road capabilities, and highly advanced all-wheel-drive systems and state-of-the-art traction control, this type of maneuver is definitely possible, though again we don't advise trying it out without at least some instructions on how such a stunt is performed.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is scheduled for the first deliveries late next year. Meanwhile, the R1S electric SUV should follow in 2021.