EDITOR'S NOTE: This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Tesla has started deliveries of the much-anticipated Model Y. This time, however, Tesla's newest vehicle isn't the first of its kind. While the Model S and X had the benefit of being (basically) the only luxury electric vehicle options when they launched, the Tesla Model Y is entering the electric SUV market which already has some cars occupying the space — and many more planning to join the fray. Let's take a look at how Model Y stacks up against some of these competitors.

Above: Tesla's Model Y (Image: Above: Tesla's Model Y (Image: EVANNEX ; Photo by: Casey Murphy)

First, however, it's worthwhile to pit Model Y against its smaller (albeit older) sibling, Model 3. Why? Model Y shares a lot with Model 3, around 70% of the same parts to be exact. While photos don't always show too much of a size difference between the two, a look at the measurements given via the owner's manual does show that there's an appreciable difference in size between the two.

The Model Y motors, batteries, and most associated parts will be taken directly from the Model 3 so the Y will also be able to take advantage of the 250 kW charge rate provided by Tesla’s Supercharger network. The industry-leading network currently has about 16,500 chargers with their new V3 chargers starting now to roll out worldwide.

Currently, there's both a Long Range version and Performance version of the Model Y, starting at $52,990 and $60,990 respectively. Upon the unveiling, a Standard Range version was also announced that would start at $39,000 but will not hit the streets until later on. All of the versions feature 68 cubic ft of cargo space with an option to have seven seats — if you’re willing to wait a bit.

Overall, within the Tesla family of EVs, the Model Y seems to be a good choice for someone who wants to have more space than what’s provided by the Model 3 (and similarly sized vehicles) but doesn’t want to commit to the size or price of a Model X.

Okay, so how does Tesla's Model Y stack up against other all-electric SUVs out there? Let's check the charts...

TESLA MODEL Y

Source: EVBite

HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC

Source: EVBite

JAGUAR I-PACE

Source: EVBite

FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Source: Source: EVBite ; Note: Keep in mind that many of the specs listed above are “targeted specs” that are variable based on changes to the OEMs specs via their respective websites — so do expect the numbers to vary slightly upon publishing of this article and (later) during the actual release/launch of the car(s) downstream.

In addition, there are plenty of other electric crossovers out there. These include the Kia Soul EV, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Audi Q4 e-tron, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Nissan Ariya, Volkswagen ID.4, and Fisker Ocean. However, it might be a stretch to call them true Tesla Model Y competitors. Why? We simply don't have enough information about them to make any meaningful comparisons at this point.

As evidenced here, this could soon become quite a crowded market. While the Tesla Model S, X, and 3 benefited from little to no competition at the time of their releases, Model Y buyers will have an ample amount of alternatives out there.

That said, the Model Y still wins big when it comes to value — the range (and performance) offered by Tesla is still superior to other vehicle makes based on their respective price points. Another key advantage for Model Y is its ever-improving technology via Tesla's game-changing OTA software updates. And let's not forget the Silicon Valley automaker's industry-leading Autopilot capabilities. Oh, and there's also the company's massive (ever-growing) Supercharger network.

In any event, it's healthy to see some solid EV competition coming to the SUV segment. The sooner the industry goes electric, the better.

===

An earlier version of this article appeared on EVBite. EVBite is an electric vehicle specific news site dedicated to keeping consumers up-to-date on any developments in the ever-expanding EV landscape.