Brian Jenkins, the host of the i1Tesla YouTube channel, admits he was a bit concerned about releasing a Tesla Model Y road trip video in the midst of a national emergency and various stay-at-home and social distancing orders. However, like many people, his daughter is considered an essential worker, so he had to help her out. It indirectly helps us out since it reveals the Model Y's real-world efficiency.

For those who haven't been following, Jenkins recently took delivery of his Model Y in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was accompanied by our good friend and colleague Kyle Conner (Out of Spec Motoring / One Lap), who runs our brand-new InsideEVs US YouTube channel. Between the two, they've cranked out a host of Model Y stories. Jenkins' latest video takes us on a 1,000-mile Tesla road trip from North Carolina to Ohio.

As you can see in the video, Jenkins and his daughter encounter come cold temps, snow, and ice. They're not really used to that type of weather since North Carolina rarely experiences hard winters. However, heading north to Ohio this time of year means you could experience clear skies, lots of sun, and mild temps just as easily as you could be heading directly into an ice and hail storm. This makes for good real-world material when it comes to tracking the Tesla Model Y's range and efficiency.

The Tesla Model Y's default range display doesn't take into account the change in temperature. You can find that information, but it's hidden in another menu. So, if you leave a warm area and drive into a cold area, you may not immediately know that your projected range has dropped. You can, however, check the energy app to see your predicted range based on the car's consumption over the last five, 15, or 30 miles.

At any rate, check out the video for Jenkins' data on the Model Y's efficiency on this 1,000-mile road trip. Then, scroll down and leave us your comments.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube: