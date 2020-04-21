Lucid Motors wants us to know that they are still moving forward towards the start of production, even though they had to delay the launch of the Air's production version reveal that was set to happen at the canceled New York Auto Show.

The above video, just released by Lucid shows the Air blasting through some deep snow on a track in Northern Minnesota, in temperatures that dropped as low as -27 F (-33 C). Lucid Motors tells us that they had two prototypes there (Beta 4 and Beta 5) during this past winter, to conduct the cold weather validation testing.

While we don't have official confirmation that the start of production and first deliveries of the Air will be pushed back due to the COVID-19 shutdown, we think it's safe to say that will be the case.

It's hard to imagine any new vehicle launch that was scheduled for 2020 not being pushed back a few months at the very least. We still don't even have certainty of when we'll all be able to resume work, nonetheless when all of the supply chains will be able to return to normal operations.

The Air is expected to arrive with a worlds-best, over 400-mile electric range. It will also employ a 900-volt battery system, which will allow it to charge at very high rates. It will also employ an all-wheel-drive powertrain that delivers more than 1,000 hp, giving it the potential to be one of the best-performing cars in the world.

Lucid Motors is accepting reservations for the Air long-range electric sedan. If interested, you can reserve your own Air from Lucid's website. A $1,000 refundable deposit is required.