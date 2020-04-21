Watch the Air speed across ice and snow in sub-zero temperatures.
Lucid Motors wants us to know that they are still moving forward towards the start of production, even though they had to delay the launch of the Air's production version reveal that was set to happen at the canceled New York Auto Show.
The above video, just released by Lucid shows the Air blasting through some deep snow on a track in Northern Minnesota, in temperatures that dropped as low as -27 F (-33 C). Lucid Motors tells us that they had two prototypes there (Beta 4 and Beta 5) during this past winter, to conduct the cold weather validation testing.
While we don't have official confirmation that the start of production and first deliveries of the Air will be pushed back due to the COVID-19 shutdown, we think it's safe to say that will be the case.
It's hard to imagine any new vehicle launch that was scheduled for 2020 not being pushed back a few months at the very least. We still don't even have certainty of when we'll all be able to resume work, nonetheless when all of the supply chains will be able to return to normal operations.
The Air is expected to arrive with a worlds-best, over 400-mile electric range. It will also employ a 900-volt battery system, which will allow it to charge at very high rates. It will also employ an all-wheel-drive powertrain that delivers more than 1,000 hp, giving it the potential to be one of the best-performing cars in the world.
Lucid Motors is accepting reservations for the Air long-range electric sedan. If interested, you can reserve your own Air from Lucid's website. A $1,000 refundable deposit is required.
Video: Winter Testing in Rearview Mirror for the Lucid Air
Watch Our Beta Prototypes Speed Across Ice and Snow in Sub-Zero Temperatures
Drifting across snow-covered fields might look fun — and it is — but testing on low-friction surfaces is an important exercise that helps us refine the Lucid Air for stable performance in winter’s worst road conditions. Completing these phases of winter testing is a key part of signing off the Lucid Air for production.
A few months ago, we took two Lucid Air prototypes — Beta 4 and Beta 5 — to the frozen northern reaches of Minnesota for testing in temperatures that dropped as low as -27 F/-33 C. The extreme environment is ideal for validating vehicle dynamics as we test features like antilock braking, traction control, and stability control.
This video takes you on a thrilling ride through a quartet of sub-zero courses: a circle track, an ice field, a snow field, and a handling track. You’ll see our beta prototypes charge across deep and packed snow, polished ice, and split conditions with surface traction that differs for each side of the car.
The goal is a Lucid Air that remains composed throughout. We’re engineering for precise balance, control, and handling in any situation — a chassis system that analyzes surface conditions, makes hundreds of split-second adjustments, and sends torque exactly where it needs to be to optimize traction. So, you can drive confidently whether your destination is Lake Tahoe or Lake Geneva.