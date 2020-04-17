The grand debut of the highly anticipated GMC Hummer electric pickup truck will reportedly be pushed backed or altered due to the current situation with the coronavirus.

InsideEVs reached out the General Motors for comment on this, but the automaker declined to offer additional context.

Originally, GMC was set to debut the Hummer electric pickup truck on May 20 at a big, live reveal event at Detroit-Hamtramck Assemble, the future site of production for the Hummer EV. Word now is that the event will not go on as originally planned.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, a live event will not be possible. The event will either be delayed or altered from its live form. Perhaps on online reveal instead?

CarBuzz states:

According to sources familiar with the matter, General Motors has motioned to alter the battery-electric Hummer's big reveal event scheduled for May 20. GM hasn't yet officially announced how they'll reschedule the GMC Hummer's debut. It's undecided whether or not they still intend to unveil it on May 20, perhaps through a live-streamed remote event, or if it will debut later in the year.

This is no surprise to us and does not indicate that GMC is running behind schedule. It's just how everything is playing out during these difficult coronavirus times.

The first deliveries of the Hummer electric pickup truck are set for Fall 2021. This is likely a moving timeline though, as electric vehicle production often seems to get tied up with some sort of constraints or setbacks.

Production is scheduled to take place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

However, as of right now, Fall 2021 is the target for production as announced by GMC.