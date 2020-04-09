Fastned's fast-charging network, after outstanding growth in 2019, reports strong numbers for the first quarter of 2020 (even despite March showing the first signs of decline due to COVID-19).

The revenues and delivered electricity more than doubled year-over-year, which noticeably outpaced the increase of electric car sales (at least in Fastned's base market - the Netherlands).

"Fastned, the fast charging company that is building a European network of fast charging stations, had its strongest quarter to date. Revenues related to charging increased by 102% compared to the first quarter of 2019. January and February volumes (before Covid-19 impact) were up 155% compared to last year, again outpacing growth in electric vehicles on the road in the Netherlands (+126% year-on-year). Early March Covid-19 measures caused a significant reduction in road traffic, having a considerable impact on March volumes."

2020 Q1 results (vs 2018):

Revenues (related to charging): € 1.7 million (+102%) , on average at €0.54/kWh

, on average at January and February run rate annualized revenue related to charging of € 7.9 million

Volume: 3,159,000 kWh (+108%), on average customers used 75.8 kWh/customer



on average customers used Active customers: 41,667 (not fully comparable to the previous unique customer figures), on average spent €40.8/customer

The number of over 176,000 charging sessions per year reveals also some other average results, like:

€9.7 of revenue per session

about 18 kWh per session

4.2 sessions per customer per quarter

The plan for the near future is to postpone part of planned capital expenditures, as sales volume is expected to decrease in the second quarter.