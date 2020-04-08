Tesla presents the production process of the Model 3 in Shanghai, China.
Tesla recently released an official video of the inside of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, which is a nice change from the weekly updates from the outside.
We are not sure when the video was recorded - it might be a few months ago taking into consideration the construction stage.
Anyway, the plant is really highly automated - first class, no doubt about it. Tesla's video provides a walkthrough from the huge press, through welding robots and assembly line, to painting, final assembly/installation of the components and quality control of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3.
According to the various reports, Tesla produces cars at a record rate in Shanghai - of about 3,000 units per week (equivalent to roughly 150,000 per year).
Initially, Tesla was producing only the Standard Range Plus battery version (rear-wheel drive), but the latest rumors indicate that the Long Range battery version is coming soon.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus