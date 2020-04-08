Tesla recently released an official video of the inside of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China, which is a nice change from the weekly updates from the outside.

We are not sure when the video was recorded - it might be a few months ago taking into consideration the construction stage.

Anyway, the plant is really highly automated - first class, no doubt about it. Tesla's video provides a walkthrough from the huge press, through welding robots and assembly line, to painting, final assembly/installation of the components and quality control of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3.

According to the various reports, Tesla produces cars at a record rate in Shanghai - of about 3,000 units per week (equivalent to roughly 150,000 per year).

Initially, Tesla was producing only the Standard Range Plus battery version (rear-wheel drive), but the latest rumors indicate that the Long Range battery version is coming soon.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: