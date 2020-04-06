The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, China is expanding at a pace possibly even quicker than a year ago. We guess it's probably easier now, as a lot of the infrastructure is ready to support it and the workers already gained experience with Tesla.

The new videos, recorded on April 2 by Jason Yang and on April 3 by 乌瓦, present a gigantic construction site of the new manufacturing buildings.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (April 02) Tesla Gigafactory3 will play an increasingly important role in Q2 earnings report Tesla gigafactory 3 3A engineering steel structure will soon be in full swing, and a huge structure will soon be visible. With the outbreak of COVID19 in the world, gigafactory 3 will become Tesla's main performance open source,Tesla Gigafactory3 will play an increasingly important role in Q2 earnings report

The foundation for the first one is already completed and now the steel structures are climbing up.

The foundation for buildings on the left is in progress. At this moment we would like to recommend to you a video, of the Gigafactory 3 from early April 2019 - when the first main manufacturing facility was in a similar stage. It gives us no doubt that Tesla is able to launch production at these new facilities by the end of 2020.

Finally, the parking lot with new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 - more than 100 cars waiting for the delivery, which is quite typical in the past several videos.

Here is the second flyover, by 乌瓦:

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Phase II project enters full-scale construction二期进入全面建设\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂\4K Video shooting time: April 3 Welcome to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxAm... Please support this channel! https://www.paypal.me/wuwa700?locale.... Thank\??!!! This is April, when the rape blossoms are in full bloom and spring is full of seasons. At this time last year, a steel frame was erected on the ground of the first-stage construction site of Tesla's Shanghai factory surrounded by bright yellow flowers. The scene in my mind was like yesterday. I remember the moment I saw it, I was thrilled. At the end of that shooting, I gave my thumbs up in the direction of the construction site, and my heart raised: this is "China Speed"! Obviously, the second phase of the project has not delayed its construction progress under the epidemic situation. Even if the construction area of the second phase is much larger than that of the first phase, which is consistent with the construction progress of the first phase last year, this still reflects the "Chinese infrastructure madness" "specialty.

