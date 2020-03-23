The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is currently an extremely busy place in the world as besides ramping-up the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production and expansion of the site, Tesla is reportedly already preparing for the next big thing - Model Y.

The company officially announced the Model Y program for the Giga Shanghai in January 2020. Chinese media now reports that Tesla placed orders for parts for the upcoming production. We guess that the Model Y might be produced in China by the end of 2020.

"Joyson's #China subsidiary gets Tesla Shanghai￥220 M control electronics product order for Tesla Y, local media reports.

Joyson Ningbo factory to directly supply products to GF3, report added.

Earlier reports said #China Tesla Y price from￥488 K, 1st deliveries this year."

The other positive news is that Tesla is making some 3,000 Model 3 per week. Each new video from the factory shows a noticeable number of Model 3s on the parking lot.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Jason Yang notes in its latest flyover that Tesla is building two large buildings at the same time.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Mar 19) Construction of two large factory buildings at the same time? Gigafactory 3 has now increased its production capacity to 3,000 Model 3s per week, and the construction of 3A and 3B is also as fast as the first phase.This is a comfort for Tesla in the current forced closure of some gigafactories in the United States.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: