Two new large manufacturing buildings are under construction at the same time, while Model 3 production hits 3,000 units a week.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is currently an extremely busy place in the world as besides ramping-up the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 production and expansion of the site, Tesla is reportedly already preparing for the next big thing - Model Y.
The company officially announced the Model Y program for the Giga Shanghai in January 2020. Chinese media now reports that Tesla placed orders for parts for the upcoming production. We guess that the Model Y might be produced in China by the end of 2020.
"Joyson's #China subsidiary gets Tesla Shanghai￥220 M control electronics product order for Tesla Y, local media reports.
Joyson Ningbo factory to directly supply products to GF3, report added.
Earlier reports said #China Tesla Y price from￥488 K, 1st deliveries this year."
The other positive news is that Tesla is making some 3,000 Model 3 per week. Each new video from the factory shows a noticeable number of Model 3s on the parking lot.
Jason Yang notes in its latest flyover that Tesla is building two large buildings at the same time.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Mar 19) Construction of two large factory buildings at the same time?
Gigafactory 3 has now increased its production capacity to 3,000 Model 3s per week, and the construction of 3A and 3B is also as fast as the first phase.This is a comfort for Tesla in the current forced closure of some gigafactories in the United States.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus