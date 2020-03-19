While Europe and North America are going through coronavirus outbreak and the automotive manufacturers are closing, preparing to close or limiting the operation of basically all plants, in China things are significantly different.

The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is a clear example of volatility of current times. It was closed for weeks due to coronavirus in China, and now not only produces more and more Tesla Model 3, but also expands on a scale comparable to, if not bigger than, a year ago.

The latest video from 乌瓦, recorded on March 16, shows us construction work in full swing.

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: The second stage of construction is in full swing Over time, the situation has improved, and work has begun in various parts of China, and production is slowly recovering. Under the condition of safety, I went to Lingang Tesla factory again. This trip is not as convenient as before, you need to take a strict temperature measurement. Near the Tesla factory in Lingang, the points I often photographed were also blocked outside the village. The shooting was pretty good, there was good sunlight, and the second-stage construction site was fully started, and the picture looked powerful again. Last month, Tesla's Chinese-made MODEL3 received its first complaint after the first batch of cars were sold. Regarding the battery chip problem, Tesla acknowledged the problem and took a positive attitude to deal with the problem. solve. Finally, I thank all the netizens who have been supporting this channel, thank you for your waiting, thank you! And pay high respects! !! !!

