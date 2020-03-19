At such a speed, by the end of this year, Tesla will have another huge manufacturing facility at the Gigafactory 3.
While Europe and North America are going through coronavirus outbreak and the automotive manufacturers are closing, preparing to close or limiting the operation of basically all plants, in China things are significantly different.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai is a clear example of volatility of current times. It was closed for weeks due to coronavirus in China, and now not only produces more and more Tesla Model 3, but also expands on a scale comparable to, if not bigger than, a year ago.
The latest video from 乌瓦, recorded on March 16, shows us construction work in full swing.
Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube:
The second stage of construction is in full swing
Over time, the situation has improved, and work has begun in various parts of China, and production is slowly recovering. Under the condition of safety, I went to Lingang Tesla factory again. This trip is not as convenient as before, you need to take a strict temperature measurement. Near the Tesla factory in Lingang, the points I often photographed were also blocked outside the village.
The shooting was pretty good, there was good sunlight, and the second-stage construction site was fully started, and the picture looked powerful again.
Last month, Tesla's Chinese-made MODEL3 received its first complaint after the first batch of cars were sold. Regarding the battery chip problem, Tesla acknowledged the problem and took a positive attitude to deal with the problem. solve.
Finally, I thank all the netizens who have been supporting this channel, thank you for your waiting, thank you! And pay high respects! !! !!
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus