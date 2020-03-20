Tesla Gigafactory 3 might significantly offset the upcoming temporary shutdown of the Tesla Factory in California.
The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai reportedly surpassed its previous weekly production record of around 2,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 in 2019 and is now busy at work to meet the 150,000 per year target.
Moneyball forwards Chinese media reports that Tesla is now at around 3,000 MIC per week, which would be roughly 12,000 per month or 36,000 per quarter.
"We have surpassed 2019 end weekly production of 2 K units, and we will expedite things as to achieve 150 K/year production target, Tesla Shanghai says.
As of Mar 6th, Tesla GF3 resumed 91% of its operations, co added.
#China media reports current weekly production at 3 K units."
That's great news, especially since the Tesla Factory is required to temporarily suspend production early next week.
It's not clear whether the ramp-up in Shanghai will be enough to offset the decline in California - in Q1 it might be possible. In Q2 a lot depends on how long the break will be.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus