The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai reportedly surpassed its previous weekly production record of around 2,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 in 2019 and is now busy at work to meet the 150,000 per year target.

Moneyball forwards Chinese media reports that Tesla is now at around 3,000 MIC per week, which would be roughly 12,000 per month or 36,000 per quarter.

"We have surpassed 2019 end weekly production of 2 K units, and we will expedite things as to achieve 150 K/year production target, Tesla Shanghai says.

As of Mar 6th, Tesla GF3 resumed 91% of its operations, co added.

#China media reports current weekly production at 3 K units."

That's great news, especially since the Tesla Factory is required to temporarily suspend production early next week.

It's not clear whether the ramp-up in Shanghai will be enough to offset the decline in California - in Q1 it might be possible. In Q2 a lot depends on how long the break will be.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: