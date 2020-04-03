Autocar reminds us that range estimates are ... estimates. We already know that electric vehicle range estimates vary significantly from one testing cycle to another.

NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) testing has been proven to provide range estimates that are around 30 percent higher than truly achievable distances. The WLTP procedure (world harmonized light-duty vehicles test procedure) is much better, but still more forgiving than the U.S. EPA's (Environmental Protection Agency) standard due to different testing procedures.

For these reasons, Autocar set out to perform its own real-world EV range tests to give us a better idea of what to expect. Even if you don't trust independent real-world range tests over those performed by agencies, they still provide us with another perspective for comparison.

Autocar only includes the 10 electric cars that achieved the longest range in its tests, though a few cars are shown twice because they offer multiple configurations. Some vehicles are completely missing from the list since Autocar didn't have access to them for testing. These include a few cars that would likely perform very well, such as the Tesla Model S Long Range Plus (391 EPA miles), Tesla Model X Long Range Plus (351 EPA miles), Tesla Model Y Long Range (316 EPA miles), and Tesla Model 3 Long Range (322 EPA miles). The Chevrolet Bolt is also missing from the list (259 EPA miles), as well as the Porsche Taycan (201 EPA miles).

While some people may be upset that there are cars missing, that's not our point here. Our point is to show how real-world testing differs from official data from various testing cycles. You may be quite shocked by the results. For instance, the Jaguar I-Pace, which has a lower EPA-estimated range rating, appears near the top of the list. While Kia, Hyundai, and BMW exceed EPA estimates, and Audi is close, Tesla and Nissan fall quite short.

It's also important to note that a few of these EVs are not available or not yet available on our shores. In addition, some are simply not available in the U.S. in certain configurations and/or new longer-range versions are now available.

The list is as follows:

1. Hyundai Kona Electric, 259 miles (258 EPA miles)

2. Jaguar I-Pace, 253 miles (234 EPA miles)

2. Kia Niro EV, 253 miles (239 EPA miles)

4. Tesla Model 3 Performance, 239 miles (299 EPA miles)

5. Tesla Model X P100D, 233 miles (289 EPA miles)

6. Nissan LEAF e+, 217 miles (226 EPA miles)

7. Mercedes-Benz EQC, 208 miles (259 WLTP miles - anticipated 220 EPA miles)

8. Tesla Model S 75kWh, 204 miles (259 EPA miles)

9. Audi e-tron, 196 miles (204 EPA miles)

10. Renault ZOE R135, 192 miles (238 WLTP miles)

11. Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, 181 miles (250 EPA miles)

12. BMW i3 120Ah, 165 miles (153 EPA miles)

Follow the source link below to read Autocar's full article. Autocar's sister site WhatCar? actually performed the testing, so we've included its article, as well as an article about the testing procedure below.