According to the EPA, the Tesla Model Y Performance returns a super-impressive 129 MPGe in the city and 112 MPGe on the highway (121 MPGe combined). This is an all-wheel-drive high-performance crossover SUV. The EPA doesn't yet have estimates for other versions of the Model Y, but we can expect them to be even more efficient.

The most efficient vehicle on the road today is the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, at 148 MPGe in the city and 132 MPGe on the highway (141 MPGe combined). Once Tesla launches the Model Y in Standard Range versions, it should parallel the Model 3's efficiency, since the two cars' Performance variants are already on par with one another.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is next in line after the Model Y when it comes to efficiency for a crossover. It boasts 120 MPGe combined. The Kia Niro EV comes in at 112 MPGe. However, these aren't performance vehicles, they only come with front-wheel drive, and they don't offer three rows. As far as three-row SUVs are concerned, the Model X is the next most efficient, at 101 MPGe combined. After that, there's really no competition. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes in at 36 mpg.

YouTuber Cleanerwatt dives into the Tesla Model Y's efficiency. He also talks about how Tesla is able to achieve such game-changing results. Check out the video and then leave us your thoughts below.

Video Description via Cleanerwatt on YouTube: