Porsche reports that the first-quarter deliveries of the Taycan model in the U.S. amounted 221. That includes two top of the line versions - Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, as the entry-level 4S is coming in Q2.

Compared to the overall Porsche sales of 11,994 (down 20.2% year-over-year due COVID-19), the all-electric Taycan accounts for 1.84% of the total. That's not even including the plug-in hybrid Porsche Panamera and Porsche Cayenne.

Cumulatively, with first deliveries in December, Porsche delivered in the U.S. 351 Taycan.

It's difficult to forecast the future, but Porsche notes strong demand for the Taycan in the U.S., which combined with the 4S version coming in Q2, might actually translate into relatively good numbers, against all odds.

"Among the model lines, first-quarter deliveries of the new, all-electric 2020 Taycan totaled 221 of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S variants, in line with expectations as supply continues to ramp-up ahead of an anticipated launch of the 4S model in the second quarter. Deliveries are expected to grow amid strong demand in the U.S., which received the first Taycan cars worldwide in late December 2019. Supply is now being shared with other global markets as well."

Detailed results: