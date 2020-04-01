Instead of simply increasing the rate of charging power, it allows you to regenerate calories.
The British charging infrastructure provider eVolt today launched an all-new 'Wraption' DC fast charger with extended functionality.
This new dual-head CCS Combo/CHAdeMO unit, besides 50 kW charging capability, is also integrated into a full-size vending machine for an ultimate SnackAndCharge experience.
eVolt already notes high demand for these units and encourages us to act quickly: "Reserve now as we expect April's order book to be full!" - if you know what they mean.
"eVolt are proud to introduce our new charger for public car parks & shopping centres - the 50kW 'Wraption' charger with integrated vending machine.
Reserve now as we expect April's order book to be full! #Wraption #SnackAndCharge"