Instead of simply increasing the rate of charging power, it allows you to regenerate calories.

The British charging infrastructure provider eVolt today launched an all-new 'Wraption' DC fast charger with extended functionality.

This new dual-head CCS Combo/CHAdeMO unit, besides 50 kW charging capability, is also integrated into a full-size vending machine for an ultimate SnackAndCharge experience.

More news

electric wheelbarrow funny review video Reviewed: The Dual-Motor Off-Road Utility EV Of The Year
video cheapest way more ev power This Super Cheap Upgrade Will Boost Your Tesla's Horsepower

eVolt already notes high demand for these units and encourages us to act quickly: "Reserve now as we expect April's order book to be full!" - if you know what they mean.

"eVolt are proud to introduce our new charger for public car parks & shopping centres - the 50kW 'Wraption' charger with integrated vending machine.

Reserve now as we expect April's order book to be full! #Wraption #SnackAndCharge"

 