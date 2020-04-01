February 2020, probably the last such a great month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, continued the outstanding three-digit growth rate seen in January.

The total number of new registrations amounted to about 74,663, according to the EV Sales Blog, which is 111% more than a year ago and the third-best month ever. The market share stands at 6.5%. BEVs were responsible for 57% of new registrations, but PHEVs are growing quicker (up 153% compared to 88% in the case of BEVs).

Also the year-to-date looks great: over 144,500 registrations, a 117% year-over-year growth and an average 6.5% market share. Will this surplus last once the weak COVID19-affected months emerge?

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – February 2020

Most popular models

In February, the top five models were all-electric:

Noteworthy is that Audi e-tron had 2,505 new registrations, almost beating Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2,568) and LEAF.

Top 20 YTD: