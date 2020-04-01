February was the third-best month ever with an all-electric top five.
February 2020, probably the last such a great month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, continued the outstanding three-digit growth rate seen in January.
The total number of new registrations amounted to about 74,663, according to the EV Sales Blog, which is 111% more than a year ago and the third-best month ever. The market share stands at 6.5%. BEVs were responsible for 57% of new registrations, but PHEVs are growing quicker (up 153% compared to 88% in the case of BEVs).
Also the year-to-date looks great: over 144,500 registrations, a 117% year-over-year growth and an average 6.5% market share. Will this surplus last once the weak COVID19-affected months emerge?
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – February 2020
Most popular models
In February, the top five models were all-electric:
- Renault ZOE - 6,439
- Volkswagen e-Golf - 3,770 (surprising new monthly record, second in a row)
- Tesla Model 3 - 3,589
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,478
- Nissan LEAF - 2,570
Noteworthy is that Audi e-tron had 2,505 new registrations, almost beating Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2,568) and LEAF.
Top 20 YTD: