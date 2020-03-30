The plug-in electric car sales stats for the first two months of 2020 in Western Europe, provided by the industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, reveals a quite interesting pattern, between BEVs/PHEVs and particular segments.

Overall sales of the passenger plug-in electric cars amounted some 138,000, out of which:

BEVs: 55.3% (about 76,300)

PHEVs: 44.7% (about 61,700)

As it turns out, two-thirds of all BEVs falls on three car categories:

Basic (like Volkswagen e-up!)

Small (like Renault ZOE)

Lower-Medium (like Volkswagen e-Golf)

On the other hand, half of all PHEVs were SUV/crossovers. However it this category the share of all-electric cars is also quite significant.

We assume that smaller cars simply don't need anything else than pure electric drive and manufacturers are rarely even offering such vehicles as PHEVs.

On the other hand, adding a plug-in hybrid version of SUV models is kind of a necessary tool to lower average emissions to the required level.