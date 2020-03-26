The Tesla Model Y emerged under huge expectations. It would have advanced manufacturing methods. It was also supposed to be the car with the least wiring harnesses ever made. When it was finally released, we discovered it is the first Tesla with a heat pump. Paint must also be better, right? According to this Chicago Auto Pros YouTube channel video, that’s not the case.

We have already talked about this, and it is always worth mentioning: Engineers avoid buying cars that just started being manufactured. The dynamic of this process is that they improve a lot with time, which makes cars after three or four years in production much better than the first ones out of the assembly lines.

That is evident in the video above. The fact that the Model 3 paint is under scrutiny for quite a while already did not help, unfortunately. The Chicago Auto Pros have not measured how thick or how hard it is, such as the Finnish Goods Inspection has back in August 2019, but they promise new videos with this car. We hope they measure these aspects of the paint, such as Munro & Associates have done to help us in November 2019.

Gallery: Check The Paint Issues The Tesla Model Y Already Has Presented

39 Photos

The presenter confirms what we have already reported at the beginning of the video. He then recommends you never ask the dealer or Tesla Service Center not to try to correct any issues on the paint or even to let them wash the vehicle. His advice is that you take your car to a trusted detailer to deal with them.

At this point, he starts to show a significant quantity of sanding marks, scratches, scuffs, and dust nibs. They are so severe in one of the doors in this Model Y that it will have to be repainted to look right.

Nonetheless, the presenter says the paint is in good condition and that most of the defects are minor. Polishing will probably take care of them, but not of the panel gaps this Tesla still presents. When he checks the interior of the car, he sees fingerprints on the headliner, missing adhesive on the visor – which caused sagging in many spots – and misaligned reading lights.

That is not the end of issues. The C-pillar lower plastic cover is out of place, and the upper one has a cut. There are scuffs in the back seats, only one side folds down, and the one that does not has something broken that the video does not clarify.

The Chicago Auto Pros promise to show the process to correct and protect the paint of this Model Y, and we will follow the steps to get there. Meanwhile, it is disappointing to see the Model Y will probably also require a buyer’s guide, such as the one we did for the Model 3. That may help people decide if they should take delivery of their cars or not, even if most, anxious to be the first ones to drive a Model Y, will probably oversee these and more issues it may present.