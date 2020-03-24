As we recently shared, the Tesla Model Y is the first Tesla vehicle to come with a heat pump. While this may not seem like huge news, it's actually a really big deal, especially if you live in an area that experiences frigid temperatures.

According to Erik Strait (DAErik), heat pumps are three times more efficient than resistance heaters. The Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X all use resistance heaters.

If you follow the EV space you've probably heard people say that they keep the heat turned down or even turned off in order to maximize vehicle range. Many owners suggest dressing warm and using the car's heated seats rather than cranking up the heat. This is because when it's really cold outside, heating the cabin makes a big dent in range. With the Model Y's heat pump, this won't be nearly as much of an issue.

