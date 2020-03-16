The Tesla Model Y offers some unique features, especially when compared to the Model 3. However, there's not one that stands out more than the car's standard heat pump. Not even the Model S or Model X have a heat pump.

It's not often we say that other EVs have a useful feature related to range and efficiency that Tesla vehicles don't have. This is because Tesla has proven it's the king when it comes to range, battery tech, and EV technology in general.

Tesla produces its cars in California and has since it first came to market. According to YouTube influencer Andy Slye, many people have argued that Tesla's vehicles are built with California's climate in mind. This doesn't help now that people all over the world, and especially those in cold climates, are buying Teslas.

While Tesla's vehicles offer incredible range, people in cold climates may notice a severe discrepancy when it comes to rated range versus actual range. This is due in part to the fact that Tesla does not use a heat pump to warm the batteries in its cars. The Model Y is the first Tesla to come with a heat pump, so it's arguably the best Tesla for people who live in colder climates.

Perhaps as Tesla updates its other vehicles, it will begin offering a heat pump? Do you think this will happen? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Andy Slye on YouTube: