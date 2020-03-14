Interested in the Tesla Model Y? Here are the major details all in one place.

Tesla started customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y in the U.S. on March 13, 2020. Let's take a look at all the specs and what's offered right now just a day after the market launch.

As we previously discovered, only two versions of the Model Y are available now:

  • Long Range AWD
  • Performance Long Range AWD

More versions probably will be introduced at a later point, as the original plan was also for Long Range RWD and Standard Range RWD.

The combined manufacturing capacity of the Model 3 and Model Y in Fremont will be increased from 400,000 to 500,000 by mid-2020.

Specs - Range, 0-60 MPH, Top Speed & More

Tesla recently increased the estimated EPA range of the Long Range AWD version from 315 miles to 316 miles (508.4 km) - by literally a single mile.

Performance Long Range AWD - $60,990 + $1,200 DST (Q1 2020)

  • estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
  • top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h)
  • 19" Gemini Wheels

Can be ordered with the Performance Upgrade, which includes:

  • Increased top speed from 145 mph to 155 mph (249.4 km/h), but lower the range by 11% to 280 miles (450.5 km). Acceleration time is supposed to be the same.
  • 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
  • Performance Brakes
  • Lowered suspension
  • Aluminum alloy pedals

 

Long Range AWD - $52,990 + $1,200 DST (probably H1 2020)

  • estimated EPA range - 316 miles (508.4 km)
  • 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
  • top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
  • 19" Gemini Wheels (20’’ Induction Wheels for $2,000)

All dimensions, cargo volume, and weights for the Model Y with a comparison to the Model 3 can be found here. See also the Tesla Model Y owner's manual here.

external_image

Additional technical info:

  • Motor Type
    Rear motor: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor, liquid-cooled, with variable frequency drive
    Front motor: AC induction motor, liquid-cooled, with variable frequency drive.
  • Transmission
    Single speed fixed gear (9:1 ratio)
  • Battery
    Liquid-cooled lithium-ion (cylindrical cells - 2170 type), 360 V DC, undisclosed capacity

Features, Options, Autopilot, Seating And More:

  • Color other than Pearl White Multi-Coat for $1,000-$2,000
  • Black interior standard, Black and White interior for $1,000
  • Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
  • Autopilot standard
  • Full Self-Driving Capability for $7,000
  • Max Cargo Volume 68 cu ft (1,925 liters)
  • 15" Center Touchscreen
  • Supercharging - Pay Per Use

What's On The Inside

  • 12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats
  • Three independently folding 2nd-row seats
  • Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
  • Premium Connectivity (1 year included), which includes: Navigation, Live Traffic Visualization, Satellite-View Maps, Video Streaming*, Caraoke*, Music Streaming*, Internet Browser*
  • LED fog lamps
  • Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
  • Power folding, heated side mirrors
  • Music and media over Bluetooth®
  • Custom driver profiles
  • Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones