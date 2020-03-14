Interested in the Tesla Model Y? Here are the major details all in one place.
Tesla started customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y in the U.S. on March 13, 2020. Let's take a look at all the specs and what's offered right now just a day after the market launch.
As we previously discovered, only two versions of the Model Y are available now:
- Long Range AWD
- Performance Long Range AWD
More versions probably will be introduced at a later point, as the original plan was also for Long Range RWD and Standard Range RWD.
The combined manufacturing capacity of the Model 3 and Model Y in Fremont will be increased from 400,000 to 500,000 by mid-2020.
Specs - Range, 0-60 MPH, Top Speed & More
Tesla recently increased the estimated EPA range of the Long Range AWD version from 315 miles to 316 miles (508.4 km) - by literally a single mile.
Performance Long Range AWD - $60,990 + $1,200 DST (Q1 2020)
- estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
- top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h)
- 19" Gemini Wheels
Can be ordered with the Performance Upgrade, which includes:
- Increased top speed from 145 mph to 155 mph (249.4 km/h), but lower the range by 11% to 280 miles (450.5 km). Acceleration time is supposed to be the same.
- 21’’ Überturbine Wheels
- Performance Brakes
- Lowered suspension
- Aluminum alloy pedals
Long Range AWD - $52,990 + $1,200 DST (probably H1 2020)
- estimated EPA range - 316 miles (508.4 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
- top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
- 19" Gemini Wheels (20’’ Induction Wheels for $2,000)
All dimensions, cargo volume, and weights for the Model Y with a comparison to the Model 3 can be found here. See also the Tesla Model Y owner's manual here.
Additional technical info:
- Motor Type
Rear motor: AC permanent magnet synchronous motor, liquid-cooled, with variable frequency drive
Front motor: AC induction motor, liquid-cooled, with variable frequency drive.
- Transmission
Single speed fixed gear (9:1 ratio)
- Battery
Liquid-cooled lithium-ion (cylindrical cells - 2170 type), 360 V DC, undisclosed capacity
Features, Options, Autopilot, Seating And More:
- Color other than Pearl White Multi-Coat for $1,000-$2,000
- Black interior standard, Black and White interior for $1,000
- Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
- Autopilot standard
- Full Self-Driving Capability for $7,000
- Max Cargo Volume 68 cu ft (1,925 liters)
- 15" Center Touchscreen
- Supercharging - Pay Per Use
What's On The Inside
- 12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats
- Three independently folding 2nd-row seats
- Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
- Premium Connectivity (1 year included), which includes: Navigation, Live Traffic Visualization, Satellite-View Maps, Video Streaming*, Caraoke*, Music Streaming*, Internet Browser*
- LED fog lamps
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Power folding, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth®
- Custom driver profiles
- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones