Tesla recently updated its online design studio for the all-new Tesla Model Y, which as we know already entered production and will be delivered to first customers this quarter.

The expectations for the Y are high, as the manufacturer expanded installed production capacity for 3/Y to 400,000 per year and plans to upgrade to 500,000 in mid-2020.

The first thing that we noticed is only two versions are now available for order:

Long Range AWD

Performance Long Range AWD

There is no sign of the Long Range RWD and Standard Range RWD any more, which suggests that those versions will not be available, at least not in the initial phase. How long might it take before we will see more affordable Model Y versions? Well, taking into consideration potential high demand for the top of the line versions, a year or more maybe?

Lack of choice for the cheaper Model Y could be a way to not affect Model 3 demand more than necessary at this point.

Before we will jump into details of the offer, let's add one more important thing. Tesla expects that the all-electric range of Tesla Model Y will be 315 miles (506.8 km), instead of 280 miles (450.5 km).

"Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y's lead as the most energy efficient electric SUV in the world."

Specs - Range, 0-60 MPH, Top Speed & More

Performance Long Range AWD - $60,990 + $1,200 DST (Q1 2020) estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds

top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h)

19" Gemini Wheels Long Range AWD - $52,990 + $1,200 DST (probably H1 2020) estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds

top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)

19" Gemini Wheels (20’’ Induction Wheels for $2,000)

Features, Options, Autopilot, Seating And More:

Color other than Pearl White Multi-Coat for $1,000-$2,000

Black and White interior for $1,000

Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)

Autopilot standard

Full Self-Driving Capability for $7,000

Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft

15" Center Touchscreen

Supercharging - Pay Per Use

What's On The Inside

12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats

Three independently folding 2nd-row seats

Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound

Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation

In-car internet streaming music & media

Internet browser

Location aware automatic garage door opener

LED fog lamps

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors

Music and media over Bluetooth®

Custom driver profiles

Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

Gallery: Tesla Model Y (design studio)