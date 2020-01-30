Tesla Model Y is coming soon - two versions available initially, with more range than previously anticipated.
Tesla recently updated its online design studio for the all-new Tesla Model Y, which as we know already entered production and will be delivered to first customers this quarter.
The expectations for the Y are high, as the manufacturer expanded installed production capacity for 3/Y to 400,000 per year and plans to upgrade to 500,000 in mid-2020.
The first thing that we noticed is only two versions are now available for order:
- Long Range AWD
- Performance Long Range AWD
There is no sign of the Long Range RWD and Standard Range RWD any more, which suggests that those versions will not be available, at least not in the initial phase. How long might it take before we will see more affordable Model Y versions? Well, taking into consideration potential high demand for the top of the line versions, a year or more maybe?
Lack of choice for the cheaper Model Y could be a way to not affect Model 3 demand more than necessary at this point.
Before we will jump into details of the offer, let's add one more important thing. Tesla expects that the all-electric range of Tesla Model Y will be 315 miles (506.8 km), instead of 280 miles (450.5 km).
"Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y's lead as the most energy efficient electric SUV in the world."
Specs - Range, 0-60 MPH, Top Speed & More
Performance Long Range AWD - $60,990 + $1,200 DST (Q1 2020)
- estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3.5 seconds
- top speed of 145 mph (233 km/h)
- 19" Gemini Wheels
Long Range AWD - $52,990 + $1,200 DST (probably H1 2020)
- estimated EPA range - 315 miles (506.8 km)
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.8 seconds
- top speed of 135 mph (217 km/h)
- 19" Gemini Wheels (20’’ Induction Wheels for $2,000)
Features, Options, Autopilot, Seating And More:
- Color other than Pearl White Multi-Coat for $1,000-$2,000
- Black and White interior for $1,000
- Seating up to 7 Adults ($3,000 option from 2021)
- Autopilot standard
- Full Self-Driving Capability for $7,000
- Max Cargo Volume 66 cu ft
- 15" Center Touchscreen
- Supercharging - Pay Per Use
What's On The Inside
- 12-way power-adjustable front and rear heated seats
- Three independently folding 2nd-row seats
- Premium audio – 14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
- Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
- In-car internet streaming music & media
- Internet browser
- Location aware automatic garage door opener
- LED fog lamps
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Auto-dimming, power-folding, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth®
- Custom driver profiles
- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones