The rumors about customer deliveries of the Tesla Model Y happening very soon were true. Tesla has already begun the production ramp for the Model Y in Fremont, California in January, months ahead of schedule.

First customer car deliveries are expected by the end of Q1 2020.

The combined installed production capacity for the Model 3 and the Model Y is 400,000 units per year (for comparison, Tesla produced 302,301 Model 3 in 2019). With the expansion planned for mid-2020, the production capacity for the 3/Y will be 500,000.

"The production ramp of Model Y started in January 2020. Together with Model 3, our combined installed production capacity for these vehicles is now 400,000 units per year. The ramp of Model Y will be gradual as we will be adding additional machinery in various production shops. After such expansions are done by mid-2020, installed combined Model 3 and Model Y capacity should reach 500,000 units per year. We will start delivering Model Y vehicles by the end of Q1 2020."

Tesla provided a few images of the Model Y body shop - up and running:

The good news does not end here, as the car itself will be even better than previously anticipated. Tesla increased its EPA range rating for the all-wheel-drive version from 280 miles (450.5 km) to 315 miles (506.8 km).