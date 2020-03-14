Tesla just started delivering its Model Y all-electric crossover on Friday, March 13, 2020. It also released a whole series of Model Y Support videos. You can find them all on Tesla's website by clicking here. There are a total of 12 very brief videos that cover everything from the phone key and mobile app, to the power liftgate and charging.

In an effort to put all the information in one place, YouTube Channel Drivers Only shared a video that seamlessly connects all the Model Y support videos.

If you just took ownership of your Model Y, these support videos should come in really handy. This is especially true if you've never owned a Tesla before, but there's even valuable information that's specific to the Model Y.

For those who have a reservation and will get their Model Y at a later date, these videos will give you a better idea of what the Model Y has to offer and help to prepare you for ownership ahead of time.

Video Description via Drivers Only on YouTube: