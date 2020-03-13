Do you have a favorite GMC Hummer EV rendering? Now you can add another to your list. YouTuber and rendering artist The Sketch Monkey gives us his take on what the upcoming all-electric pickup truck may look like.

The fact that we published "a few" renderings of the Tesla Cybertruck turned into a bit of a joke. We actually published more than a few. So many that we aren't going to share the total number here. While we have supplied you with a few GMC Hummer EV renderings, there haven't been that many, and they tend to look at least somewhat similar to one another.

It's not hard to understand why the above is true. No one had even the slightest clue what the Tesla and Elon Musk had up their sleeves related to the Cybertruck. Of course, this caused a lot of wonder and guessing. Since GM has already told us that its GMC electric truck will wear the Hummer name, there are plenty of assumptions.

It's at least likely, if not expected, that the GMC Hummer EV will resemble a Hummer in some ways. Moreover, we can't imagine a legacy automaker straying too far from the traditional pickup truck design, so we'd be willing to bet that the Hummer EV will have some GMC Sierra cues as well.

Check out the video and let us know what you think of this latest render by The Sketch Monkey.

