According to the latest news from the KEEA, Genesis (one of the brands of Hyundai Motor Group) intends to electrify its entire car lineup.

The very special infographic provided to us by the KEEA shows a list of recently trademarked model names with an "e" prefix, clearly suggesting electrification:

eGV70 (compact SUV)

eGV80 (midsize SUV)

eGV90 (large SUV)

eG70 (compact sedan)

eG80 (midsize sedan)

eG90 (flagship sedan)

The eGV70 and eGV90 are all-new names.

The rumor is that the Genesis eG80 midsize SUV will be introduced this year, but initially only in a limited volume (around 5,000) in the South Korean market.

We must admit that we are not surprised about the plan - if it is true - as Hyundai Motor Group already develops an all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) dedicated to electric cars and the Genesis brand is a perfect candidate to use it. Other luxury/premium brands are also switching to electric cars.

Our only reservation would be that "e" might still be just for "plug-in hybrids" or even worse... "hydrogen fuel cell".