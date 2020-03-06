Porsche supports the market launch of its electric cars by investing in establishing a global charging network at popular destination locations, like selected hotels, airports, museums, shopping malls, sports clubs and marinas.

The "Porsche Destination Charging" program clearly reminds us of Tesla's destination charging network, which was a bullseye, as customers - especially of high-end cars - want to feel secure about charging not only on the highway but also when arriving at a destination place.

In the case of Porsche, already 1,035 AC charging stations (we believe "charging points", not the locations) were installed (probably mostly in Europe). The plan is to double the network by the end of 2020 and have 2,000 points in 20 countries.

Porsche Destination Charging partners who would like to sign-in for the program can get up to 4 AC charging stations (11 kW, three-phase) compatible with all EVs for free. The main obligation is to make it available free of charge to Porsche customers.

The program will be available on all markets in which Porsche offers plug-in hybrid models and fully electric cars for sale. In Europe, the offer extends from Germany, Spain and Italy to the Benelux countries and some Eastern European markets. However, with “Porsche Destination Charging” a dense network of charging stations will also be established in other countries like Brazil. Porsche provides program partners with free charging hardware. Individual companies as well as corporate groups are invited to apply online to join the program: https://www.destination-charging.eu.

All of those sites will be displayed in Porsche's navigation systems:

Porsche Destination Charging

Martin Urschel, Vice President Smart Mobility Sales & Operations at Porsche said:

“Thanks to 'Porsche Destination Charging', we are adding particularly popular locations to our charging network while also highlighting our claim to be a driver of the expansion of electric mobility. By the end of 2020, we aim to provide a total of 2,000 charging locations, ”