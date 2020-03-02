PSA Group's car-sharing arm Free2Move, soon will make use of its all-new specialized car-sharing machine, the Citroën Ami.

An undisclosed number of Ami (but probably in the hundreds) will be offered in Paris, France from Spring 2020 - just in time to compete with Renault's ZITY car sharing in Paris (500 ZOE).

"In the spring, Free2Move will add Citroën’s innovative Ami - 100% ëlectric to its range of vehicles. Instantly recognisable, Ami is a transport device that is particularly well-suited to urban mobility. 100% electric, compact, comfortable and protective, Ami provides a closed, heated and bright interior that is protected from the elements, in which 2 people can get around side by side in comfort."

The two-seat Citroën Ami will be available for anyone from the age of 16 (without a driving license) and because it's ultra-small and affordable, also the prices should be attractive:

"With no minimum rental duration, two pricing options will be available for Ami:

Without a subscription, rental costs €0.39 per minute, €18 for the first hour (then €9 per hour for any additional hours) and €60 per day.

With a no contract subscription of €9.90 per month, rental costs €0.26 per minute, €12 for the first hour (then €6 per hour for any additional hours) and €40 per day. No matter the duration of the journey, the best tariff will be automatically applied. For example, after the 45th minute, Free2Move will apply the hourly rate to the rental, which is more advantageous for the client."

Since Free2Move already operates more than 500 EVs in the city (Citroën C-Zéro and Peugeot i0n), PSA will gain valuable experience and a comparison of what is more profitable.

Citroën Ami's eventual success for sure will trigger more Free2Move systems in other cities.