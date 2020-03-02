This Spring, a fleet of Citroën Ami will appear in Paris.
PSA Group's car-sharing arm Free2Move, soon will make use of its all-new specialized car-sharing machine, the Citroën Ami.
An undisclosed number of Ami (but probably in the hundreds) will be offered in Paris, France from Spring 2020 - just in time to compete with Renault's ZITY car sharing in Paris (500 ZOE).
"In the spring, Free2Move will add Citroën’s innovative Ami - 100% ëlectric to its range of vehicles. Instantly recognisable, Ami is a transport device that is particularly well-suited to urban mobility. 100% electric, compact, comfortable and protective, Ami provides a closed, heated and bright interior that is protected from the elements, in which 2 people can get around side by side in comfort."
The two-seat Citroën Ami will be available for anyone from the age of 16 (without a driving license) and because it's ultra-small and affordable, also the prices should be attractive:
"With no minimum rental duration, two pricing options will be available for Ami:
Without a subscription, rental costs €0.39 per minute, €18 for the first hour (then €9 per hour for any additional hours) and €60 per day.
With a no contract subscription of €9.90 per month, rental costs €0.26 per minute, €12 for the first hour (then €6 per hour for any additional hours) and €40 per day.
No matter the duration of the journey, the best tariff will be automatically applied. For example, after the 45th minute, Free2Move will apply the hourly rate to the rental, which is more advantageous for the client."
Since Free2Move already operates more than 500 EVs in the city (Citroën C-Zéro and Peugeot i0n), PSA will gain valuable experience and a comparison of what is more profitable.
Citroën Ami's eventual success for sure will trigger more Free2Move systems in other cities.
Free2Move adds Citroën Ami – 100% ëlectric to its carsharing service in Paris
This spring, mobility brand Free2Move will add Citroën’s latest innovation Ami – 100% ëlectric, to its range of services in Paris. This quirky, ultra-compact vehicle can be driven from the age of 16 without a driving licence.
Free2Move stands out and offers Ami on a carsharing basis, without a driving licence and from 16 years of age.
F2M is a major operator of shared mobility services in Paris
Thanks to the mobile app, Free2Move users can locate then reserve more than 500 electric vehicles across Paris, and also in the neighbouring towns of Issy-Les-Moulineaux, Vanves, Sèvres, Saint-Cloud and Saint-Mandé. Accessible 24/7, the Free2Move fleet currently consists of Citroën C-Zéro and Peugeot i0n electric cars with 5 doors and 4 seats.
After driving the rented vehicle, the user who has arrived at his or her destination can park in any legal public parking space on the street, and also in the Autolib’ (former Parisian electric car-sharing scheme) stations which are shown in the Free2Move app
In order to create a tailor-made trip, the app user can locate and reserve the nearest car, and can access a wide range of other mobility services (including mopeds, bikes, scooters, ride hailing and public transport, etc).