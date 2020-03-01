FedEx, which last November announced an order of 1,000 Chanje V8100 for its operation in California, is now preparing a proper charging infrastructure.

The plan is to install DC fast chargers at 42 FedEx locations in the state. The project already started in January in partnership with Chanje Energy Inc. and is expected to be "one of the largest deployments of integrated charging infrastructure by a single commercial fleet to date".

FedEx opts for DC instead of AC, looking for higher power, higher efficiency as well as better management capabilities, although the company didn't reveal any technical data:

The DC charging system was designed specifically for FedEx. The innovative project will support daily charging for more than 1,000 electric vehicles, which were leased to FedEx. Notable features include: Higher maximum power output than standard Level 2 chargers

Variable rate technology allowing FedEx to proactively adjust charging speed or shift energy usage away from peak hours to minimize electric utility bills

DC (direct current) charging hardware, which is 10% more efficient than AC (alternating current) charging

Software platform for remote monitoring and real-time charger controls

Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx Corp said: