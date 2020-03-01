Denmark experiences a similar phenomenon to many other European countries this year - sales of passenger cars decreasing, but the plug-ins are growing exceptionally quick.

According to the EV Sales Blog, plug-in registrations amounted to 1,286 last month, which is 99% more than a year ago.

As the overall automotive market went down 12% in January, the plug-in share improved to 6.9% (compared to an average of 4.2% in 2019).

Plug-in electric car sales in Denmark – January 2020

One of the biggest surprises is that the two first places are occupied by models that are not first new. Volkswagen e-Golf noted its new record of 180 registrations (over 10-times higher than the previous best of 17 in December 2015), while the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sold 172.

It would be great if new models would also take-off and who knows, maybe the market share will exceed 10% then.