If you follow Tesla and EV-related channels, there's a good chance you may have seen this Sentry Mode video that shows a guy attacking a Tesla Model S with his skateboard. We will repeat as we do time and time again, we have no idea why people act with such hate and impulsive behavior.

As you can see from the video, the criminal uses his skateboard to hit the passenger-side exterior mirror. Then, he smashes the car's windshield. You can't see the window getting smashed, but you can see on the video that he moves forward and swings again to create more damage.

Sadly, this Tesla owner is still looking to track down the vandal. Perhaps by sharing this video, we can help him and the authorities.

Below the video description, we've shared a much shorter and more "fun" version of the above video. It suggests the Model S is crying "Don't Break Me." While nothing about a situation like this is funny in any way, at least the Model S owner clearly has a sense of humor.

Video Description via Jules Boag on YouTube:

Tesla Model S attacked by Skateboard Vandal captured by Tesla Sentry Mode I am still looking to find the guy with the skateboard who smashed the windscreen on my Tesla Model S in Albury Australia. Do you know who he is? The first 10 minutes have been sped up and the video shows the various views captured by Sentry Mode.

Video Description: