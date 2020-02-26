Tesla Sentry Mode to the rescue yet again.
As you can clearly see from the brief video above, this lady intentionally keys a Tesla Model 3. Fortunately, Tesla Sentry Mode was "watching" the whole time and she may end up behind bars.
At some point, it seems more people will become aware that Tesla vehicles have built-cameras that are recording while driving and while parked. Maybe it will take some more time for the word to get out to the masses and we'll stop seeing so many stories like this. Until then, at least Tesla owners can have peace of mind to know there's a good chance the technology will help authorities catch criminals in the act.
The recent incident took place in a parking garage in Penrith, Australia. As reported by 7NEWS Australia, the criminal has been charged and will have to go to court. She will likely receive at least a fine for her actions, however, the maximum punishment is up to five years in jail.
Video Description via 7NEWS Australia on YouTube:
Woman charged as she is filmed running key down Tesla parked in Penrith | 7NEWS
Penrith: Video has emerged showing a woman running a key down the side of a $90k Tesla parked in a Westfield shopping centre. Unaware she was being recorded by the car's own cameras, she has now been charged and will face court.