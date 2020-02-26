As you can clearly see from the brief video above, this lady intentionally keys a Tesla Model 3. Fortunately, Tesla Sentry Mode was "watching" the whole time and she may end up behind bars.

At some point, it seems more people will become aware that Tesla vehicles have built-cameras that are recording while driving and while parked. Maybe it will take some more time for the word to get out to the masses and we'll stop seeing so many stories like this. Until then, at least Tesla owners can have peace of mind to know there's a good chance the technology will help authorities catch criminals in the act.

The recent incident took place in a parking garage in Penrith, Australia. As reported by 7NEWS Australia, the criminal has been charged and will have to go to court. She will likely receive at least a fine for her actions, however, the maximum punishment is up to five years in jail.

Video Description via 7NEWS Australia on YouTube: