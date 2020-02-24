Tesla managed to resume production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, quicker than we anticipated and reportedly already is reaching levels seen before the New Year holiday, which might be a thousand Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 a week.

The operation was resumed on February 10. Here we can take a look at the factory as of February 20, thanks to a video report by Jason Yang.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Feb 20) Gigafactory 3 resumes production of 1,000 Model 3s per week Gigafactory 3 Production returns to levels before the New Year holiday，With production of 1,000 Model 3s per week, trucks continue to ship new cars out of the plant. After two weeks of quarantine observation, some construction workers have already appeared on the construction site. It is believed that the construction of the second phase of the project can be fully restored soon.

Trucks are taking new Model 3s right as they are ready to go:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

On the other side of the facility, there is plenty of new Model 3 ready for a first test drive:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

Construction work finally slowly resumes too:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The plan for further expansion of the plant is ready:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: