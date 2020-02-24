Tesla moves forward in its style - surprisingly quickly.
Tesla managed to resume production at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, quicker than we anticipated and reportedly already is reaching levels seen before the New Year holiday, which might be a thousand Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 a week.
The operation was resumed on February 10. Here we can take a look at the factory as of February 20, thanks to a video report by Jason Yang.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Feb 20) Gigafactory 3 resumes production of 1,000 Model 3s per week
Gigafactory 3 Production returns to levels before the New Year holiday，With production of 1,000 Model 3s per week, trucks continue to ship new cars out of the plant.
After two weeks of quarantine observation, some construction workers have already appeared on the construction site. It is believed that the construction of the second phase of the project can be fully restored soon.
Trucks are taking new Model 3s right as they are ready to go:
On the other side of the facility, there is plenty of new Model 3 ready for a first test drive:
Construction work finally slowly resumes too:
The plan for further expansion of the plant is ready:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).