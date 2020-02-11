The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai slowly wakes up after few weeks of holidays and an extended break, caused by the coronavirus in China.

The plant resumed operation on February 10, but as we can see in videos provided by Jason Yang and 乌瓦, there is no rush.

In fact, it might take at least two weeks before things will be back to normal. 乌瓦 explains that many employees "who return to the factory after the holidays are to be quarantined at the residence for 14 days, while some employees in the hardest hit areas will not be able to return to the factory".

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Feb 10)The first day of resumption of work after the new year 2020 After the outbreak, today is the first day of construction in Shanghai. Tesla Gigafactory started as scheduled, but obviously has not fully resumed production. This is good news anyway. Construction workers for the second phase have arrived and may need to be quarantined for inspection. Work should begin within two weeks.

Hopefully, the situation will normalize by the end of this month, as the Chinese New Energy Vehicle and in general, the automotive industry really suffered.

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Factory resumes work today工厂今日开工\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai特斯拉上海超级工厂（02.10） Video shooting time: February 10

Due to the impact of the Chinese epidemic, the extended holiday of the Spring Festival ended today (February 10).

Chinese companies and companies are starting to work, as is Tesla. According to Chinese tradition, after the Spring Festival, the first day of work, the bosses of the company or company will send red envelopes to employees to celebrate the start of work. But this year's situation is a bit special, and the joyful atmosphere of construction has not appeared. The same is true of Tesla's Shanghai plant. On the day of resumption, only some employees were present. Some employees who return to the factory after the holidays are to be quarantined at the residence for 14 days, while some employees in the hardest hit areas will not be able to return to the factory. In some media reports in China, the news of Tesla's return to work seems very grand, but in my opinion, it will take at least half a month for Tesla to resume normal operation. If the outbreak in China continues, Tesla's Shanghai plant will need to be prepared for several months to resume operation.

As the stream of fresh Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 will back, Tesla is expected to reopen its stores in China on February 17 (closed on February 2).

For comparison currently about four out of five dealers are closed.

