The Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai was built in a hurry, but because of the coronavirus, it's now offline, just like reportedly most of the other plants in China.

"Tesla last week said it expected a delay of up to a week and a half in the ramp-up of Model 3 production at the Shanghai plant after the Chinese government ordered it to shut the factory due to the outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted business across China, with the government there saying that the death toll had reached 490 as of Tuesday, up 65 from the previous day."

We can see the empty factory in the latest drone video, recorded by 乌瓦, which says that the plant should restart on February 10.

Video Description via 乌瓦 on YouTube: Affected by China epidemic, factory delay\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai Affected by the Wuhan epidemic, the Chinese government extended the Spring Festival holiday and delayed work to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Tesla Shanghai Super Factory is expected to work on February 10. The Tesla factory heading to Lingang, Shanghai this time is much quieter than before the Spring Festival. What we saw was just a few green melon farmers outside the fence outside the factory. As I was about to finish this shoot, I saw only three buses leaving the factory, and they were probably on duty employees. The weather was very cold, and the gatekeeper stood guarding the world factory in the cold wind, waiting for its start.

It's hard to say how much the extended holidays will affect Tesla - production was expected at up to 3,000 Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 per week, but probably not that much (assuming there will be no more delays).

On the other hand, Tesla stock prices went down some 17% to $734, from yesterday's records.

"Tesla’s (TSLA.O) stock tumbled 17% on Wednesday, hitting the brakes on a dramatic rally as a senior executive said the coronavirus outbreak in China would delay deliveries of its Model 3 cars and analysts warned of its high valuation."

Source: Reuters