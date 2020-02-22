YouTube channel Inspire Automotive focuses on automotive fabrication and related design and building projects. Its most recent project takes the design of the Tesla Cybertruck and reimagines it as a sedan.

Inspire Automotive host and designer Nathan spent the last few weeks using computer software to make a 3D model of a Cybersedan. Once he completed the design, he actually built a full-scale styrofoam model of the car. He can only hope Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes notice.

