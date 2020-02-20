Renault experienced an unprecedented increase in all-electric car sales in January 2020, which left all the previous records far behind!

The preliminary sales report shows 10,819 EVs globally (compared to the previous all-time record of 6,947 in December 2019). It's the first five-digit result for the French group;.

The growth rate year-over-year amounted to 137%, while the average EV share out of the total Renault volume globally was over 7.0% (7.9% for passenger cars and 3.3% for light commercial vehicles). In Europe, those numbers are even better, as 14.4% of Renault passenger cars sold were electric.

Renault electric car sales – January 2020

We already expected great numbers, as the French sales results were indicating a big month for Renault, but it's even better than anticipated.

Models

The success was possible thanks to outstanding demand for the new Renault ZOE, which almost hit 10,000 sales in January. That gives a chance to maybe reach 100,000 in 2020. The improved ZOE, combined with tougher emission requirements in Europe, makes a big difference.

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold three SM3 Z.E. in South Korea.