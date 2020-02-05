General Motors will be hosting an "EV Day" on the 4th of March. The announcement came from President Mark Reuss during the company's Capital Markets Day presentation on Wednesday. Besides helping to communicate the extent of this monumental shift at the country's largest automaker, we expect to learn a few specifics about its future EV plans.

There is a lot of excitement around electric vehicles at GM these days. That might not seem obvious by looking at the automaker's current EV lineup in the U.S, which consists of exactly one model – the Bolt EV – but that will change dramatically in the not-too-distant future.

While the near-term will bring a refreshed Bolt EV for 2021, and (hopefully) the rumored Bolt EUV (electric utility vehicle), GM's electric future well and truly gets underway when it starts to roll out product based on its "BEV3" program.

This is where the focus, future product-wise, at least, will be during GM's EV Day next month. We already know that the new 2022 Hummer EV truck will be the first BEV3 vehicle to be produced, starting in the Fall of 2021. During the upcoming event, we're told that we'll also get to see another version of this architecture. We can't say for certain what that is, but we suspect it might be the basis for the first all-electric Cadillac expected in 2022.

Aside from talk of coming products, there will likely be lots of discussion about GM's EV strategy moving forward: how it's leveraging its new flexible architecture, battery expertise and increased vertical integration, and using its scale to manufacture electric vehicles that are second to none. We also hope to hear more about its strategic partnerships, like those with LG Chem and Honda.

InsideEVs will be on the ground for the event, so if you have questions or want to know about any specifics, let us know in Comments.