Here at InsideEVs, we work for you, our readers. Not car companies, not advertisers and not any outside interests that would keep us from creating the most informed and empowered audience in the world of cars—electric or otherwise. We take building a community of readers seriously, and we take great pains to make sure you’re getting the best user experience possible.

That’s why we have made some changes to our commenting system, which you may have already noticed. We’re switching away from Disqus, which has been used for the last several years, and moving to Coral instead like much of the rest of the Motorsport Network (including our sister publication, Motor1.)

Why are we doing this? For lots of reasons, including faster load times, much better moderation tools, less external spam from outside our audience, an easier interface for you (and us too) and much more. Coral even has better settings for notifications, including when you get replies from the staff and other users.

I know this move might be disruptive to our most frequent commenters, especially at first, but I encourage you to try it out. You’re probably going to like it.

Sadly, this does mean our old comment history is gone, and that a new account on Coral is needed to get started; we apologize for that, and please know there was no way around it. We tried.

All you need to get started is to make a new account (if you don’t have one already), get the verification code sent to your email, and set up your profile beyond any basic settings. It’s all quite easy—I tried it this morning myself.

We hope you’ll be a thoughtful, considerate and intelligent part of what we do here every day. As I mentioned a few months ago, we’re aiming for new and curious EV drivers in a big way, since they’re going to be the future of this industry very soon. But we need the O.G. EV folks here more than ever to share knowledge and experience, and to helpfully encourage new folks to break up with gasoline too.

To that end, here’s a few rules of the road:

Don’t be a jerk.

Seriously, don’t be a jerk. Reasonable people can disagree and still keep things civil, even on the internet.

No trolling.

Hateful comments, hate speech, threats of violence, racism, sexism and homophobia won’t be tolerated, and Coral gives us the best moderation tools yet to crack down on that stuff.

Try and keep things on topic with each article.

Remember, we’re real people too, and so are the other users you’re interacting with. Dignity, respect and the Golden Rule all go a long way in life, and online too.

Comments that fall outside the rules may be deleted. Breaking the rules may result in a ban without warning. If you see a comment in violation of the rules, please feel free to flag it. That will help us respond to issues more quickly.

Whether an article here gets one comment or 150, making a great reader community is as much on you as it is on us. Help us build the publication you want to read every day. You’ve gotten us this far; I’m sure you’ll do great in this next phase of things too.

If you run into any issues, find me at patrick.george@insideevs.com anytime. Or, better yet, why not drop your thoughts in the comments below?