The Fisker Ocean Extreme was the latest electric car range tested by Bjørn Nyland in Norway. As usual, we will look at the results estimated at two constant speed levels—56 mph (90 km/h) and 75 mph (120 km/h).

The Fisker Ocean is equipped with a 113-kilowatt-hour battery (106 kWh usable) and its all-wheel drive Extreme version with 20-inch wheels has an EPA Combined range of 360 miles.

Get Fully Charged Fisker EV startup is in big troubles According to recent media reports, the struggling EV company could go bankrupt within 30 days. The estimated number of Fisker Ocean cars ever produced is over 11,000, although so far only 6,400 or so were delivered globally.

Bjørn Nyland, a veteran of EV testing, conducted the range tests at a temperature of about 43-45°F (6-7°C), which is not an optimum range.

According to the video, at 56 mph, the Fisker Ocean Extreme's range was estimated at 283 miles (455 km). An increase in speed to 75 mph resulted in a 21% lower driving range of 222 miles (358 km).

This level of driving range is considered "ok," and it likely would be better in higher temperatures—maybe 300 miles at 56 mph.

However, when it comes to energy consumption, there is room for improvement. The car, as a large and heavy SUV averaged 375 Wh/mile (233 Wh/km) or 2.7 miles/kWh at 56 mph, and 476 Wh/mile (296 Wh/km) or 2.1 miles/kWh at 75 mph. The solid range is mostly due to a large battery with around 106 kWh of usable capacity.

Fisker Ocean Extreme (113 kWh)

Results at 56 mph (90 km/h):

range of 283 miles (455 km)

energy consumption of 375 Wh/mile (233 Wh/km) or 2.7 miles/kWh

used battery capacity: 106 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 45°F (7°C)

tires: 20-inch Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V3 (255/50-20)

Results at 75 mph (120 km/h); 33% higher than 56 mph:

range of 222 miles (358 km); down 21%

energy consumption of 476 Wh/mile (296 Wh/km) or 2.1 miles/kWh; up 27%

used battery capacity: 106 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 43°F (6°C)

tires: 20-inch Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V3 (255/50-20)

According to the video, the Fisker Ocean Extreme, with the driver, weighs 5,555 pounds (2,520 kg), making it one of the heaviest EVs on the market.