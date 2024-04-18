The top-of-the-line Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance version was recently range-tested by Bjørn Nyland in Norway. The results, at two constant speed levels—56 mph (90 km/h) and 75 mph (120 km/h)—turned out to be slightly disappointing.

The Volvo EX30 is equipped with a 69-kilowatt-hour battery (64 kWh usable). The Twin Motor, all-wheel drive version with 19-inch wheels is expected to receive an EPA Combined range of 265 miles (275 miles in the RWD version).

Get Fully Charged Volvo EX30 sales surge The all-new Volvo EX30 is currently the company's best-selling all-electric car. In March, EX30 sales amounted to a record 8,681 units, compared to 7,175 Volvo XC40 Recharge and 2,165 Volvo C40 Recharge.

Bjørn Nyland, a veteran of EV testing, conducted the tests at a temperature of about 57-59°F (14-15°C). It's worth noting that his Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra was equipped with 20-inch wheels, which probably affects range a bit, compared to 19-inch wheels, for which the EPA result was estimated.

According to the video, at 56 mph (90 km/h), the Volvo EX30's range was estimated at 222 miles (357 km). An increase in speed to 75 mph resulted in a 25% lower driving range of just 166 miles (267 km).

These results are slightly disappointing. The issue seems to be high energy consumption. Bjørn Nyland estimates that the car consumed 294 watt-hours per mile (3.4 miles/kWh) at 56 mph and 394 Wh/mile (2.5 miles/kWh) at 75 mph.

A similar range was achieved in the Smart #3 Brabus (20-inch wheels in comparable temperatures). However, the efficiency and range numbers are significantly worse compared to the new Tesla Model 3 Long Range (Highland), the video points out. Tesla achieved a range of 288 miles at 56 mph and 205 miles at 75 mph. We should also note that the Tesla was tested in colder weather (37°F or 3°C), but it was equipped with smaller wheels (18-inch), which usually helps with range.

Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Perf. Ultra (69 kWh)

Results at 56 mph (90 km/h):

range of 222 miles (357 km)

energy consumption of 294 Wh/mile (183 Wh/km) or 3.4 miles/kWh

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 59°F (15°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

Results at 75 mph (120 km/h); 33% higher than 56 mph:

range of 166 miles (267 km); down 25%

energy consumption of 394 Wh/mile (245 Wh/km) or 2.5 miles/kWh; up 34%

used battery capacity: 65.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 57°F (14°C)

tires: 20-inch Goodyear EfficientGrip (245/40-20)

The Volvo EX30 comes in several versions. The entry-level RWD with 18-inch wheels should have more range. We are eager to see more tests on this one in the U.S., especially since the starting price is just $34,950 (plus a $1,295 destination charge).

Info:

Bjørn Nyland's 90 km/h range test usually runs until low state-of-charge as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero" (0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appears on the display). The cars still have some reserve at that point. The full range is calculated based on the remaining state of charge, adjusted to the real-world distance (according to navigation) if needed.



The 120 km/h test is an estimation of range, based on energy consumption and estimated battery capacity (from the 90 km/h test or previous tests).