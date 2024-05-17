Everyone loves a good Cars and Coffee event, am I right? But why let all the gas-car folks have the fun? If you're interested in hanging out with other EV owners, or just learning more about them in general, we've got just the event for you in Boston this weekend.

The folks at Lucid's Boston Seaport District Store are throwing a Cars and Coffee event this Sunday morning, May 19th, at the Natick Mall. And after that, they're kicking off what they hope will be the first of several State of the EV Forums, where they bring on industry experts to talk EV myths, where the electrified sector is going next and how to make sense of it all.

For their inaugural outing, they invited InsideEVs to join them. So I'll be there to chat with folks, as will Tom Moloughney, InsideEVs' longtime Contributing Editor and the man behind the State of Charge YouTube channel. And, I'd add, a guy who has forgotten more about EVs, batteries and charging than most people will ever learn, so if you want to hear from the best out there, come on down.

(In the interest of Full Disclosure, which we take seriously around here, know that this is just an informal hangout and discussion hosted by the Lucid store—not any kind of advertising, business or editorial deal with the automaker itself.)

Also, it's free, which is the best kind of event.

Here's what you need to know:

Sunday, May 19th

Lucid Studio Natick Mall Cars and Coffee

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1245 Worcester St #3210, Natick, MA 01760

Lucid Boston Seaport Forum

1 p.m.- 3 p.m. EST

131 Seaport Blvd Suite 100

Boston, MA 02210

RSVP here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b9d45ff2f7f04a848ae3627c555684dc

Space at the Lucid Seaport store is limited to about 70 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have any questions, call the Lucid Studio at (857)-301-6076. You can also email me here.

With any luck, this will the first of many such outings with the EV community. We hope to see you there!

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com