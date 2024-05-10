If you have trouble making sense of the electric car transition in 2024, join the club. Figuring that out is our job at InsideEVs, but some days, things feel less clear than ever, even to us.

Last year saw record EV sales, but it ended with adoption slowing down. More and more automakers seem to be backtracking on their past all-electric commitments as they see how hard and expensive this is going to be. Tesla seemed poised to become even more of a charging powerhouse, but now it seems to be walking away from that. And then there's the matter of how to handle all this increased competition from China, which nobody can figure out.

Caught in the middle are tons of drivers who are intrigued by the idea of breaking up with gasoline, but are often given very little help, training and resources to do that. And what does an electrified future mean for traditional gearheads who, understandably, love the thrills of gasoline-powered cars?

It's a lot to sort out. So maybe it's best if we hang out in person.

Next weekend, on May 19, you should come hang out with InsideEVs if you're in the Boston area. We'll be at the Natick Mall Cars and Coffee, before heading over to the Boston Seaport District for a discussion at the local Lucid Studio.

The folks at Lucid's Boston store have been wanting to use their space to chat about all things EVs for a while, and they've invited us to come along. (In the interest of Full Disclosure, which we take seriously around here, know that this is just an informal hang and discussion—not any kind of advertising, business or editorial deal.) I'll be there, and maybe some other special guests will be too.

Whether you're a die-hard EV fan, someone new to the electric world or a skeptic who wants to learn more, we'd love to have you out to chat about the state of things in 2024. Plus, it's a Cars and Coffee; who doesn't love those?

Oh, and the best part: it's completely free. My favorite kind of event.

Here are the details:

Sunday, May 19th |

Lucid Studio Natick Mall Cars and Coffee

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1245 Worcester St #3210, Natick, MA 01760

Lucid Boston Seaport Forum

1 p.m.- 3 p.m. EST

131 Seaport Blvd Suite 100

Boston, MA 02210

RSVP here: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/b9d45ff2f7f04a848ae3627c555684dc

Space at the Lucid Seaport store is limited to about 70 people, on a first-come, first-served basis. If you have any questions, call the Lucid Studio at (857)-301-6076. You can also email me here.

With any luck, we'll be doing more of these live events at InsideEVs in the future. But for now, if you're in Boston next week, we hope to see you there too!

Contact the author: patrick.george@insideevs.com