This newest rendering of the Hummer electric pickup truck presents a more traditional Hummer-like (HX) appearance. Will the actual truck resemble this?

If you recall, InsideEVs recently released two renders of the Hummer electric truck. Both of those renders were based on the initial teaser images put on by GMC. The teased front image was transformed into a bold-looking, rugged, high-riding truck.

However, the side profile outlined released by GMC suggested that the Hummer electric pickup truck would take on a more GMC-like appearance and our render reveals exactly that.

This newest render, presented in video form, actually takes InsideEVs' initial render and adds to it the styling cues of the Hummer HX concept. Hummer HX is a two-door off-road concept SUV that was revealed at the 2008 North American International Auto Show.

The HX has a more traditional Hummer-like appearance than does our more GMC-like representation. The actual Hummer truck has yet to be fully revealed, so we're not sure whether our render or this HX-based one will more closely resemble the real deal. We do know quite a bit about the Hummer truck though.

Here's another look at the HX-based Hummer truck. Unfortunately, the video only presents the front view of the truck. There is not a 3/4 view to give us a look at the vehicle's profile.

And here's our render of the Hummer pickup:

This image is a bit zoomed in to capture some of the additional details present on the HX-based render.

And here's some background info on the Hummer HX via Wikipedia:

The Hummer HX is a two-door off-road concept compact SUV that was revealed at the 2008 North American International Auto Show by General Motors. The objective of the HX concept car project was to potentially market a Hummer branded vehicle in the smaller-sized and lower-priced SUV market segments. Development of the vehicle, dubbed H4, began in 2004 and the new model was to be Jeep Wrangler sized. The HX was shown with a slant-back configuration, wearing a desert-inspired matte olive paint scheme, and featured removable doors with exposed hinge pins and removable composite fender flares that are attached with quarter-turn quick-release fasteners.

