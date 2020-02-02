The GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck will officially debut this May, but we already have a fair amount of info on the electric truck. Here are the details released thus far on what's likely to be General Motors' first production electric truck.

Debut

GMC says that it will fully debut the Hummer electric pickup truck on May 20, 2020. Ahead of the debut, GMC released some teaser images (see below) as well as some very limited info on the truck. We don't yet know where the debut will take place, but it's still a few months away, so we expect to get more details soon.

Specs

This is one area where GMC was quick to whip out some numbers. Not all specs are known though. For example, we don't have any clue as to the range of the Hummer electric truck outside of a guess that it will be ample due to our possible sighting of its battery.

The specs that GMC did release include:

1,000 HP

11,500 pound-feet of torque

0 to 60 in 3 seconds

Those numbers are impressive, but we can't judge the truck without the all-important range figure and for that, we must still wait.

Production Timeline

The first deliveries of the Hummer electric pickup truck are set for Fall 2021. This is likely a moving timeline though, as electric vehicle production often seems to get tied up with some sort of constraints or setbacks.

Production is scheduled to take place at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

However, as of right now, Fall 2021 is the target for production as announced by GMC.

Price

This is anyone's guess at this point in time. Zero details and no hints exist on pricing for the electric Hummer truck.

If we were to attempt to put a target price on this truck, we say $80,000 to $100,000 sounds about right. Again, that's just a guess.

Appearance

From the two teaser images released by GMC, we've assembled a pair of renders (front render here and front 3/4 render here) showcasing what we think the truck will look like. You can view them both directly below.

And that concludes our Everything We Know (read more from this series here) on the newly revealed Hummer EV electric pickup truck.