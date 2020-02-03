2 / 7

The Tesla Cybertruck shocked the world with its polarizing design, but still it's easily one of the most anticipated electric truck coming in the next couple of years.

Price

Tesla has just announced incredibly low pricing for the Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla says the truck will start at $39,900 in base trim and top out at just $69,900 in top tri-motor form. That's even lower than the sub $50,000 target announced previously by Musk.

Range

It’s official, the Tesla Cybertruck has made its world debut. According to CEO Elon Musk, it will have a maximum range of over 500 miles per charge. The base “Standard Range” model will have over 250 miles of range. There will also be another trim level in between the two. It will have over 300 miles of range.

Performance

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal showed a vehicle that will not have paint options or a traditional bed, but it will be able to tow 14,000 lb, to pull anything, according to Elon Musk, and offer its owners a 2.9 s acceleration from 0 to 60 mph. That is enough for the pickup truck to beat a Porsche 911.

The pickup truck will be available with three options of range and engines: a RWD, able to tow up to 7,500 lb with a 250+ mi range, a dual-motor AWD, willing to pull 10,000 lb with a 300+ range, and a tri-motor AWD that has the top specs, but no details. Its range will be 500+ mi.

Design

The design of the Tesla Cybertruck is a secret no more. It looks, as you can see, like no other truck ever seen outside a sci-fi movie set. Steel panels are finished "au natural" and wearing a distinctive peaked roof – from the side, it's basically a rectangular box with a triangle sitting on top above the beltline.



The cab is very forward, with the front glass far down the front in place of a normal hood. Meanwhile, in back, the bed is covered by a sheet of metal that recedes into roofline to expose and give access to the bed. It's really...something. When Musk alluded to it looking like it a vehicle from Blade Runner, he certainly wasn't kidding.

Production And Availability

According to Tesla, production of the lower-priced Cybertrucks may begin in late 2021. However, the tri-motor will follow in 2022.

Now that people know what the Tesla Cybertruck looks like and how much it costs, they must be asking how many the company will be able to deliver. Or when the production will start. The reveal event provided no answers to any of these questions. Anyway, it is at the bottom of the pre-order page. And it says: