The Tesla Cybertruck is just one of several electric pickups coming soon.

From the Ford F-150 electric truck, to the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck and now even a Hummer pickup, these are the top electric pickups trucks that are coming soon.

The electric truck segment is easily one of the hottest segments in the EV world these days. It kicked off a while back with the reveal of the R1T and then the momentum sparked again with the debut of the Tesla Cybertruck.

However, even more recently, GMC brought even more spark to the segment with news of its upcoming Hummer electric pickup truck.

Here we present the electric truck we're most looking forward to in the next couple of years. Flip through the slides to see what's in store in the segment of EV pickup trucks.

