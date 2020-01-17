It's a sign of the times - car manufacturers are changing logos or signatures to better fit a new era of electrification.

Citroën marks the transition towards electrification with a new brand signature for electrified models: "INSPIRËD BY YOU ALL".

The French company (part of PSA Group) starts with Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, which will be followed by five more plug-in models this year.

"In 2020, to mark the launch of the Brand’s electrified offensive, the appearance of a diaeresis on the ‘e’ in the signature is a dual nod: to the ‘ë’ of Citroën and to that used in the signature of the range’s electric models: ëlectric. The diaeresis also adorns Citroën’s hybrid models, with the ‘ḧybrid’ logo affixed to the tailgate. Adding the word ‘all’ to INSPIRËD BY YOU ALL reinforces Citroën’s desire to make electric more mainstream. Citroën has been making the motor vehicle more accessible for 100 years. In 2020, Citroën will make electric more accessible. This new international signature is reserved for communications about the Citroën brand’s 6 electrified models for 2020. It is already in use for the Brand’s most recent creation, New C5 AIRCROSS SUV Hybrid, the rechargeable hybrid version of Citroën’s flagship, which has been available to order since November 2019."

The next electrified Citroën is expected to be shown on 27 February, but we don't know yet what it might be.

The plug-in hybrid Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is basically a sibling to Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 and Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 / Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4.

Let's take a quick look at the new model at the Brussels Motor Show: