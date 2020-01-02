All-wheel drive PHEV joined by front-wheel drive version

System power totals 165kW (224hp)

Up to 57km all-electric range (WLTP 1 )

Potential €38,512 entry-price in Germany with higher “environmental bonus”

All Opel models electrified by 2024

Rüsselsheim. The next electrified Opel is coming. After the all-electric Opel Corsa-e and the four-wheel drive Grandland X plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the elegant SUV is now on sale as a PHEV with front-wheel drive. The Grandland X is therefore the first Opel available in two hybrid versions: as the all-wheel drive Grandland X Hybrid4 (fuel consumption, weighted, combined: 1.4-1.3 l/100km with 32-29 g/km CO 2 WLTP1; 1.6-1.5 l/100km, 36-34 g/km CO 2 NEDC2) and with front-wheel drive. Prices for the FWD model variant start at €43,440 (RRP including VAT in Germany). The net price important for calculating the granting of subsidies is €36,504.

With a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor providing drive to the front wheels, the Grandland X Hybrid produces system power and torque of 165kW (224hp) and up to 360Nm of torque respectively (preliminary fuel consumption, weighted, combined: 1.5-1.4 l/100km, 34-31g/km CO 2 WLTP1; 1.7-1.5 l/100km, 37-35g/km CO 2 NEDC2). Driven purely by electricity, the hybrid can cover up to 57km in the WLTP cycle (60-65km NEDC2).

High safety comes as standard, thanks to driver assistance systems such as forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, lane keep assist and driver drowsiness detection. With the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system and large colour touchscreen, driver and passengers are well connected.

In order to further improve efficiency, the Grandland X Hybrid features a sophisticated regenerative braking system to recover the energy produced under braking or deceleration.

Attractive price + increased incentives = hybrid accessibility for less than €40,000

In Germany, the highly equipped Opel Grandland X Hybrid Business Edition is available for €43,440 (RRP including VAT). The Grandland X Hybrid is listed as an eligible electric vehicle by the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA). This would enable buyers to take advantage of the “environmental bonus”. Half of this bonus is granted by the automobile manufacturers and half by a federal subsidy, which is expected to increase from currently €3,000 to €4,500 soon. For the Grandland X Hybrid this would mean that the manufacturer's subsidy of €2,250 is firstly deducted from the net price (€36,504), leaving €34,254. Next, VAT is added, giving a price of €40,762. Following deduction of the €2,250 state subsidy after invoicing, the total “environmental bonus” then reduces the purchase cost of the Grandland X Hybrid Business Edition from €43,440 incl. VAT to an attractive €38,512. The customer saves almost €5,000.

Grandland X Hybrid drivers in Germany can also benefit from company car taxation for electrified vehicles, i.e. the tax on price and usage is half of that on cars with conventional powertrains.

High-tech hybrid: electric motor and direct-injection petrol turbo engine

The propulsion system of the Grandland X Hybrid consists of a 133kW (180hp), 1.6-litre turbocharged, direct injection four-cylinder petrol engine, an 81kW (110hp) electric motor and a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric motor is coupled to an electrified eight-speed automatic transmission.

The combustion engine will mostly be driven at medium to high vehicle speeds, while the lower to medium speeds of transient driving are covered by the electric part of the powertrain. Studies have shown that in Germany, most daily journeys cover a distance of under 50 km, so for these customers, the Grandland X Hybrid could potentially drive with zero emissions all of the time.

The Grandland X Hybrid offers three drive modes – “Electric”, “Hybrid” and “Sport” – allowing drivers to tailor the car’s characteristics to their wishes or to specific driving conditions. For example, choosing “Hybrid” allows the car to automatically select its most efficient method of propulsion, with the possibility of switching to “Electric” for zero-emission driving when reaching a city centre. “Sport” combines the power of both combustion engine and electric motor for especially dynamic driving performance. The Grandland X Hybrid can accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 8.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 225km/h.

The plug socket for charging the battery via the 3.7 kW on-board charger (a 7.4 kW version is optional) is conveniently positioned on the opposite side of the vehicle to the fuel filler, while the battery is installed under the rear seats in order to optimise space in the interior and the boot.

As electricity is cheaper than petrol, drivers can save money when they regularly recharge the battery instead of putting fuel in the tank. Depending on local prices and distances covered, this can significantly lower energy bills. Charging time depends on the type of charger – using the mode 3 cable with the 7.4kW on-board charger, the battery of the Grandland X Hybrid can potentially be fully charged in less than two hours.

To make charging even more convenient, the Grandland X Hybrid benefits from the dedicated solutions for electrified vehicles supplied by Free2Move Services, the Groupe PSA mobility brand. The offer includes a charging pass and a trip planner that shows the location of charging stations along the route. The “myOpel” app also allows programming of charging times or adjustment of climate control via “remote control”. The “OpelConnect” service offers functions such as Live Navigation with real-time traffic information, app-based checking of vehicle data, direct connection with roadside assistance and e-Call. Help can be reached within seconds via the red button. If the seatbelt tensioners or the airbags are deployed, e-Call is activated automatically.

With the new Grandland X Hybrid, Opel’s electrification offensive gains further momentum. The brand’s first electric light commercial vehicle, the Vivaro-e, will arrive in the course of next year. All-electric versions of the Combo Life, Combo Cargo and Zafira Life will follow in 2021. By 2024, all Opel models will be electrified.