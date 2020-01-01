Volkswagen has significantly revised up its sales forecast for all-electric cars from the ID. family before even the first model - ID.3 - enters dealerships.

The strategic target of 1 million BEV produced by 2025 will now be reached two years earlier than the planned end of 2023!

By 2025, the German brand expects to reach 1.5 million MEB-based BEVs. The average over six years would be then 250,000 annually.

"Volkswagen’s electric offensive has picked up speed as planned." "Over the next few years, Volkswagen intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility and is investing €33 billion in these efforts throughout the group by 2024, including €11 billion in the Volkswagen brand. Under the latest plans, the strategic target of one million electric cars is expected to be reached end of 2023, two years earlier than previously predicted. The Volkswagen brand expects 1.5 million electric cars to be produced in 2025."

As of today, Volkswagen has received more than 37,000 reservations for the ID.3 model (with paid a pre-booking deposit).

While the number of ID.3 reservations is higher than the planned number of 30,000 ST1 launch edition cars, it's also just 7,000 or so above the number in September 2018.